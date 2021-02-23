California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,097 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund bought 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $315,022.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,518 shares of company stock worth $2,889,044. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.