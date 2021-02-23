Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Raised to C$77.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of CGY stock traded up C$3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$63.00. 12,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,940. The stock has a market cap of C$614.88 million and a PE ratio of 32.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$31.29 and a 12 month high of C$71.91.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calian Group will post 3.6900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

