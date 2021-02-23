Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.65 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy restated a hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Calfrac Well Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.03.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$4.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$42.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$150.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.02.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

