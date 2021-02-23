Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 180.33 ($2.36).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 183 ($2.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The company has a market capitalization of £913.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.92. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 67.78 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

