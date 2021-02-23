Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.22 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

Shares of CDNS opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.95 and a 200 day moving average of $119.52. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.83.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

