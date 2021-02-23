Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNS stock traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.52. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,300 shares of company stock worth $21,171,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

