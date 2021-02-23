Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Shares of CDNS opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.52. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $806,563.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 299,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,838,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,300 shares of company stock worth $21,171,858. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

