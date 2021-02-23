Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.11 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.25.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

