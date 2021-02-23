Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.81

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 65303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Several research firms have commented on CADE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

