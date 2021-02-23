Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Cabot has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE:CBT opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.