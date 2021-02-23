Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

BATS:NUEM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. 21,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

