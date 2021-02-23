Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $257,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,799,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.55. The company had a trading volume of 96,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,284,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $409.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.63.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

