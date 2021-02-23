Cable Hill Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.43. 4,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,858. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $255.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

