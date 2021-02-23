Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $73.69 million and $140,548.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.46 or 0.00405617 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000917 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

