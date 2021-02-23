BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.45. 30,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,232. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $955,359. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

