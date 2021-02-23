Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.85

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

