Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) Insider Anthony Viljoen Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) insider Anthony Viljoen sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £510,000 ($666,318.26).

BMN opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Bushveld Minerals Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32). The firm has a market cap of £226.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31.

Get Bushveld Minerals alerts:

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated vanadium producer in South Africa. The company engages in vanadium mining and processing, and iron ore exploration activities. Its projects include Mokopane Vanadium Project and the Brits Vanadium Project. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.