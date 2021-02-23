Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) Insider Anthony Viljoen Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) insider Anthony Viljoen sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £510,000 ($666,318.26).
BMN opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Bushveld Minerals Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32). The firm has a market cap of £226.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31.
Bushveld Minerals Company Profile
