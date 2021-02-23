Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $32.33 on Thursday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

