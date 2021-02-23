Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $503,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,609 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.