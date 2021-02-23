Buckhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 252.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

