BTIG Research Boosts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $91.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

