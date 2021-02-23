Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.26

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.26 and last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 1941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,421,000 after purchasing an additional 91,935 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 284,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 185,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

