Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. Brookfield Property REIT has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

