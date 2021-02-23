Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of TSE BPY.UN opened at C$22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.75. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of C$10.05 and a one year high of C$24.58. The firm has a market cap of C$20.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84.
