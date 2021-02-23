Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE BPY.UN opened at C$22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.75. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of C$10.05 and a one year high of C$24.58. The firm has a market cap of C$20.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.