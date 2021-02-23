Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.32.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

BAM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 84,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,171.76 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $44.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,253 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2,103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,203 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,037 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

