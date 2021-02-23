Brokers Set Expectations for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

NOA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.