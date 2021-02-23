Brokers Set Expectations for Herc Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herc in a research note issued on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Herc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $81.37 on Monday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.