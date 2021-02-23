Brokers Offer Predictions for Welltower Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Shares of WELL opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

