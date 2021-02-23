Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT at $52.17

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.17.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.
Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,232.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
