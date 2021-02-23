Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $623.52

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $623.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

REGN stock opened at $460.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $386.83 and a one year high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

