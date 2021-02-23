Brokerages Set Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Price Target at $1.96

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.96.

Several research firms recently commented on ISR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Isoray in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

ISR opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. Analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Isoray in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Isoray during the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isoray during the third quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Isoray by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 837,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Isoray during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

