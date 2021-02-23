Brokerages Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Target Price at $97.90

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,672. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $91.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $4,474,753.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 338,261 shares of company stock worth $25,923,701 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

