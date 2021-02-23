Brokerages Set Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) PT at $24.44

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

FTAI traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $26.13. 3,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,932. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.