Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target at $34.90

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. 16,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
