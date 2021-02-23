Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target at $34.90

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. 16,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

