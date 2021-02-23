Brokerages Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report sales of $6.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $7.08 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $3.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $23.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $24.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.94 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $35.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 479,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,673. The firm has a market cap of $153.55 million, a PE ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

