Brokerages Expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyliion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Hyliion stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,620,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,944,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

