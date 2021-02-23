Brokerages Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to report sales of $8.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.71 billion and the highest is $8.50 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $7.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $33.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.82 billion to $33.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $33.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $35.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.75.

Dollar General stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.18. 1,927,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 377,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,476,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

