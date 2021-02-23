Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.07 Million

Analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post $69.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.20 million and the lowest is $67.19 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $73.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $306.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $310.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $319.90 million, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $325.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

BBCP stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.40. 4,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,473. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

