Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.24). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.15. 598,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,216,217. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,249,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

