Brokerages Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.06. Accel Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

