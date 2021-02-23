Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Marathon Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 263,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

