Brokerages Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will report $49.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.86 million and the lowest is $47.69 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $164.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.26 million to $168.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $211.33 million, with estimates ranging from $195.05 million to $228.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 176.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

