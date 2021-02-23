Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report sales of $51.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.50 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $201.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.50 million to $203.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $203.67 million, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $205.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after buying an additional 66,956 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,197,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GABC traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $38.50. 65,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

