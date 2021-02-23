Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.87. 131,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

