Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Baker Hughes also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,767,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,389. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $24.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

