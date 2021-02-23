Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $2.45. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

Several research firms have commented on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 765,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $1,405,268.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,417,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,914 shares of company stock worth $20,634,901. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after buying an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after buying an additional 143,092 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,275,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,857,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,167,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $62,945,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

