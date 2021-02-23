Britvic (LON:BVIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $805.86

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 805.86 ($10.53) and traded as high as GBX 821.50 ($10.73). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 818 ($10.69), with a volume of 455,848 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BVIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Britvic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 899.09 ($11.75).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 789.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 805.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a GBX 21.60 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

In other Britvic news, insider John Patrick Daly bought 5,000 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($522.60). Also, insider Simon Litherland sold 14,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16), for a total transaction of £114,568.28 ($149,684.19). Insiders bought 5,052 shares of company stock valued at $81,566 over the last quarter.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

