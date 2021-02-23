Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce $11.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $10.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $45.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.58 billion to $46.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $47.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $48.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 336,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,958,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

