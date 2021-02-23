Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $190.00 at Barclays

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target upped by Barclays from $145.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.00.
NYSE BFAM opened at $166.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,374,694.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,784,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,690 shares of company stock worth $9,381,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
