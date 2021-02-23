Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $190.00 at Barclays

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target upped by Barclays from $145.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.00.

NYSE BFAM opened at $166.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,374,694.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,784,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,690 shares of company stock worth $9,381,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

