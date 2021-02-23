BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Down 5.7%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 4,141,674 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,516,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRFS shares. Santander lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Get BRF alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.